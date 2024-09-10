Choreo LLC Trims Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Choreo LLC cut its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.