Choreo LLC Sells 350 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after buying an additional 2,211,266 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 559,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after buying an additional 225,663 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

