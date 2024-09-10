Choreo LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

