Choreo LLC Purchases 20,233 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 309.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.