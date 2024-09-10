Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 2,736 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Balchem were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Balchem by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth $247,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 275,500.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Balchem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCPC stock opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.30.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

