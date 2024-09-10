Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $559,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.