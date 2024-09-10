Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 9.5 %

CTHR stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

