Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 9.5 %
CTHR stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.43.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.