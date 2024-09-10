Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) to Issue GBX 9 Dividend

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share by the mining company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 177.40 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of £308.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 192.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.07. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.60 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235 ($3.07).

CAML has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

