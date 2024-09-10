cat in a dogs world (MEW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.04 Million

cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One cat in a dogs world token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cat in a dogs world has a total market capitalization of $398.62 million and approximately $42.04 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cat in a dogs world alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00267076 BTC.

About cat in a dogs world

cat in a dogs world launched on March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.

cat in a dogs world Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00434141 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $44,534,002.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cat in a dogs world should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cat in a dogs world using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.