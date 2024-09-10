Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CARV opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.