Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of CARV opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
