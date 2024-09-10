Cartesi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.33 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $104.33 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,332,842 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

