Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 544 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDEV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,846 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,121,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,617,000 after acquiring an additional 87,711 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 796,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 606,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 497,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

