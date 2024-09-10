Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Brookfield has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years. Brookfield has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Brookfield’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.84.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

