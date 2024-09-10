Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.
Brookfield has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years. Brookfield has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.
Brookfield Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.84.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
