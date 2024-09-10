Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BBU stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 681,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 35.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

