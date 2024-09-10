Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $16.67

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGI. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a PEG ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

