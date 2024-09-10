Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) PT at C$54.29

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTY shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE MTY opened at C$41.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$992.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$41.05 and a 52-week high of C$64.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$303.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.10 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.2291242 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

