Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,350.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,240. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

