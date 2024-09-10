British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.24

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 6947275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 79.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 131.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $732,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

