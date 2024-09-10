Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.27 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

