BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 28.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

