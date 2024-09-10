Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 145,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

In related news, Director Cesar Gonzalez bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.