BlackCardCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.02 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $8.73 million and $5.02 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.8606621 USD and is up 8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,265,543.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars.

