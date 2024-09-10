BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stake Cut by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. BioNTech comprises about 0.5% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,984,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 506,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

Shares of BNTX opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 201.06 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

