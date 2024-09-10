Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Major Shareholder Sells $186,730.25 in Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 106,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $186,730.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gwg Wind Down Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 479,511 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $1,404,967.23.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 2,167 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $4,334.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 685 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $1,616.60.

On Monday, August 19th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 14,722 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $34,743.92.

On Thursday, August 15th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 31,060 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $73,922.80.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $63,528.00.

Beneficient Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BENF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,052. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $260.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Beneficient will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

