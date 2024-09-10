Beldex Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $364.24 million and $1.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.10 or 0.04128601 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00041780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,926,451 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,226,451 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

