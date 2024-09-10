Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

