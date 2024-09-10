Barclays Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of SMAR opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $54.28.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,773.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,525. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

