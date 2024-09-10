Barclays Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $94.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.23.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. Fortive has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $2,218,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fortive by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 82,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

