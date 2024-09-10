Bank of America Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $50.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,649 shares of company stock valued at $21,526,716. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 412.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after buying an additional 228,428 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

