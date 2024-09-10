Banana Gun (BANANA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.16 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for about $40.82 or 0.00070957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $140.16 million and $23.87 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00267076 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,909 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,549 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,916.032566 with 3,433,556.19581571 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 40.42705619 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $24,748,409.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.