Balentine LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 294,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $134.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

