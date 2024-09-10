Axie Infinity Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $667.92 million and $19.44 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00007903 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009260 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,525.13 or 0.99945027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,440,768 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,396,405.142496 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.3288588 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $15,543,035.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

