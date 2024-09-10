Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Shares Sold by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Team Hewins LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSD. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.