AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $249.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.12.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.70. 275,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $230.04.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after acquiring an additional 346,214 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 487.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 359,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,372,000 after acquiring an additional 298,322 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 264,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

