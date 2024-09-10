AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $25.97. 2,997,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,177,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.