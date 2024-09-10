ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,760,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,545,000 after acquiring an additional 170,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.7 %

ASML stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $744.41. 221,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,686. The stock has a market cap of $293.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $920.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $949.68. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.