Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,262 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in LKQ by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 227,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 94,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

