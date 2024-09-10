Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $251.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $134.34 and a 1 year high of $254.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.