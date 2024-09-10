Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 84,275 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,429,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 499,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $50.24.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

