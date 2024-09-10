Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $305,489,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

NYSE:BA opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.58. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

