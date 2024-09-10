Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

