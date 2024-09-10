Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.