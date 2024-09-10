ASD Price Tops $0.0367 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $24.26 million and $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009146 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,940.96 or 1.00106078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03635683 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,331,304.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

