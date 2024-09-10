Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Shares of AROC stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Archrock has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Archrock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Archrock by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 481,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 76,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Archrock by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archrock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,624,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,620,000 after acquiring an additional 145,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

