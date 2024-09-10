Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APTV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.