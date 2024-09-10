Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00005411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $57.32 million and approximately $84.69 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.73955803 USD and is up 10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

