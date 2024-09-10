Angela C. Hilt Sells 1,733 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Clorox Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.96. 1,123,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,245. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.87.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Clorox
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CLX
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.