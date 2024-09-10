Angela C. Hilt Sells 1,733 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.96. 1,123,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,245. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

