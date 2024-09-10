Andra AP fonden Sells 4,500 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,852 shares of company stock worth $44,969,481 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,553.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,776.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,818.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,655.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,419.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.