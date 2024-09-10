Andra AP fonden Sells 31,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 931,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

