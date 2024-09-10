Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for 0.7% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $40,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $381.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

